(NEXSTAR) — The average federal student loan borrower in the U.S. owes nearly $35,900, the most recent data made available by the Department of Education shows. The college or university you choose to attend can have a big impact on your own student debt, a report has found.

Using the latest data from Peterson’s, an educational services company, The Institute for College Access & Success analyzed the student debt of those who graduated from four-year higher education institutions in 2020. Only public and private nonprofit colleges were included in the analysis.

TICAS found the state averages for debt at graduation for the class of 2020 ranged from $18,350 in Utah to $39,950 in New Hampshire.

The report also features debt data for graduates from hundreds of colleges and universities across the country. This includes the average debt of graduates from the school, the percentage of graduates with debt, the average private debt, and the percentage of graduates with private debt. According to TICAS, these statistics are only available for institutions that provided data to Peterson’s.

In light of President Biden’s impending widespread student loan forgiveness, barring at least one lawsuit filed against the administration, we’ve reviewed the schools that leave borrowers with the most and least student loan debt upon graduation.

Midwestern State University, located in Wichita Falls, Texas, left students with the most debt after their accepted their diplomas.

Based on TICAS’s report, students from these five public institutions had the most debt after graduation:

School State Average Debt Midwestern State University Texas $49,146 University of New Hampshire-Main Campus New Hampshire $45,755 North Carolina Central University North Carolina $44,312 Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus Pennsylvania $43,778 Montclair State University New Jersey $43,608

Nearly every 2020 graduate from Midwestern State University — 97% — left the school with debt.

On the opposite end, there were five schools reporting that their students graduated without any debt: Los Angeles City College, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, South Suburban College in Illinois, Mississippi Delta Community College, and Williamsburg Technical College in South Carolina.

Below are the public colleges and universities that, while their graduates left with debt, the average amount was the lowest among reporting schools:

School State Average Debt Daytona State College Florida $1,586 State Technical College of Missouri Missouri $1,800 South Florida State College Florida $3,083 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Arkansas $3,445 Alabama State University Alabama $3,474

When it comes to public institutions, data shows those in the northeast tend to see graduates leave with more debt than those in the southern U.S. The trend was less obvious among private colleges and universities.

With an average debt nearly double that of the most expensive public school, Boulder, Colorado’s Naropa University topped out the list of private institutions with the highest debt among new graduates.

These five private nonprofit institutions had the highest average debt among graduates, TICAS found:

School State Debt Naropa University Colorado $83,811 Drexel University Pennsylvania $72,883 New York School of Interior Design New York $65,401 Boston Architectural College Massachusetts $62,293 St. Louis College of Pharmacy Missouri $62,085

Like public schools, there were a handful of private colleges and universities in which graduates had no debt: New Saint Andrews College in Idaho, College of the Ozarks in Missouri, Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Ohio, Gannon University in Pennsylvania, and Boston Baptist College.

Though their average debt isn’t zero among graduates, these five private nonprofit colleges and universities had the lowest burden:

School State Debt Berea College Kentucky $1,939 Arizona Christian University Arizona $4,007 Rochester University Michigan $5,327 Webb Institute New York $5,385 Bethel College-North Newton Kansas $5,633

The report also found there are some schools you are guaranteed to graduate from with debt. Five private institutions said all of their 2019-2020 graduates left with debt:

Boise Bible College in Idaho

Andrew College in Georgia

Boston Baptist College

Saint Louis Christian College in Missouri

Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary in North Carolina

Just one public school — Mayville State University in North Dakota — notes all of its graduates have debt.

You can see where your school ranks here.

Depending on the result of a lawsuit filed last week, millions of Americans will soon be able to apply for Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness. Over 40 million Americans are expected to have some or all of their federal student loan debt forgiven, according to the Biden administration.