Gun-waving St. Louis couple buy new gun days after entering guilty plea

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Just days after entering a guilty plea and having their guns taken away, a St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year have a new assault rifle.

Mark McCloskey, who bought the gun, posted pictures on Twitter on Saturday with his wife, Patricia.

“Checking out my new AR!” he posted.

The McCloskeys, who were seen waving guns at protesters who were walking by their Central West End home in June 2020, pleaded guilty Thursday to related charges.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, while Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. Mark McCloskey wanted his rifle to be disabled and donated to charity, but that’s not happening.

The couple was sentenced to pay the maximum fines: $750 for Mark McCloskey, $2,000 for Patricia McCloskey. The weapons they brandished will be destroyed as a condition of their pleas.

A grand jury indicted the couple last year on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

Demonstrators were marching to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28 amid nationwide protests after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protesters ventured onto a private street that includes the McCloskey mansion.

An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them.



I am a proven fighter against the mob



When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it



I will NEVER BACK DOWN



Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) May 19, 2021

The impending retirement of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt has prompted Mark McCloskey to put his name in the 2022 Senate race.