Hit-and-run driver kills man trying to emerge from manhole in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A person trying to lift a manhole cover in a Los Angeles neighborhood over the weekend died when a truck drove over the lid and the driver did not stop, police said Monday.

The incident occurred about 10:25 a.m. Saturday as the person underneath tried to get out, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“As the vehicle drove over the manhole cover it was pushed down on top of the pedestrian, who fell back down the manhole,” LAPD officials said in a news release.

The driver of the truck continued west and did not stop, video released by police showed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and the victim, described only as a man in his 20s, died from his injuries, police said. Authorities did not elaborate on what the man was doing under the manhole cover, or how he died.

The vehicle involved in the incident was described as a 2008 to 2012 white Chevrolet Silverado. At least one person who was walking nearby witnessed the incident, the video showed.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction.

“The public is reminded that manholes are used for city services to access various maintenance tunnels that are located underground,” police said in the news release. “Manhole covers should not be disturbed or moved due to their weight and could cause serious injury or death.”