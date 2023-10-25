(The Hill) – Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) was among a group of Republican lawmakers who shouted at a reporter after she asked Vice Conference Chair Mike Johnson (R-La.) about his alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

ABC News Reporter Rachel Scott was attempting to ask Johnson about his stance on the issue during a press conference Tuesday evening after he became the latest Speaker nominee.

Johnson was surrounded by various members of the House GOP, who began to laugh and shout as Scott was asking her question. Foxx, one of the members near Johnson, yelled “shut up.”

Foxx has been known for frequently scolding reporters and staff for being on or near members-only elevators in Capitol buildings. She recently told a group of reporters to “get away from the damned elevator.”

In the video, captured by C-SPAN, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said “oh god” in response to the question. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) laughed.

Many other members booed Scott for her inquiry.

Johnson smiled, shook his head and said “next question.”

The Louisiana Republican became the GOP’s fourth nominee for Speaker Tuesday. He earned the nomination just hours after House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) clinched the nomination but was forced to drop out amid opposition.

The first two nominees, Scalise and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), also failed to garner enough votes.

Johnson is known to be an ally of former President Trump and a defender during his impeachment trials.

The House has now gone three weeks without an elected Speaker. The GOP is becoming increasingly desperate in its quest to find someone for the position former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted in a historic vote earlier this month.