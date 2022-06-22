(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is pressing pause on its hearings for next week and picking up again in July.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the committee, told reporters Wednesday that they would hold off on the two final hearings it had planned for this month.

“There’s been a deluge of new evidence since we got started. And we just need to catch our breath, go through the new evidence, and then incorporate it into the hearings we have planned,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told reporters.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) similarly mentioned a “mountain of new information.”

“I don’t think we’ve established a date yet, but we have a mountain of new information that’s come in that we have to go through,” Lofgren told The Hill.

The committee has recently received more information from the National Archives, and Raskin said it has also received a “deluge” of information from various sources — a comment that comes after the committee flashed its web address in the hopes of enticing new witnesses.

The new evidence includes recently turned over video footage from a British documentarian of the attack as well as interviews with former President Trump, his adult children and former Vice President Mike Pence — a figure the committee has been unable to convince to speak to investigators.

The shift will leave Thursday’s hearing as the final event for the month of June. That session will focus on Trump’s pressure campaign at the Department of Justice.

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell contributed.