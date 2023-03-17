FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Joshua Duggar’s release date from federal prison has been pushed back.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, the release date for Duggar, 35, has been changed to October 2, 2032. His original release date was listed as August 12, 2032.

Duggar, a former reality TV personality and used car salesman, was found guilty on a pair of child pornography charges in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville on December 9, 2021. He was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release with a host of special conditions attached.

Nexstar’s KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Bureau of Prisons seeking information about the reason for the change in Duggar’s release date, but a Freedom of Information Act request was denied in full.

“To the extent non-public responsive records exist, without consent, proof of death, or an

overriding public interest, disclosure of records would invade another individual’s

personal privacy,” the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons wrote in its response.