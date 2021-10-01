Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, seen here in 2018, learned of his positive COVID diagnosis on Thursday night, following a test earlier in the day. (Jabin Botsford, Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KTVI) – Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, the court’s office of public information announced Friday.

Justice Kavanaugh learned of his diagnosis on Thursday night, following a test earlier in the day.

“On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine COVID test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday,” reads a statement from SCOTUS issued Friday morning.

The court said Justice Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms. His wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and tested negative on Thursday.

Here is the full statement from the court. pic.twitter.com/t8khs2dBzp — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 1, 2021

As a result, Justice Kavanaugh and his wife will not be attending Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture Friday morning.

The Supreme Court further said all of the justices, including Justice Kavanaugh, were tested for COVID on Monday morning prior to a private conference. All had tested negative at that time.

News of Justice Kavanaugh’s diagnosis also comes ahead of the high court’s new term, which begins on Monday when the justices are scheduled to return to the courtroom to hear arguments after an 18-month absence due to the ongoing pandemic. During that time, they had been hearing arguments via telephone.

On Wednesday, he also participated in a three-mile run for charity in Washington that included other judges, elected officials, government workers and reporters.

Friday’s investiture for Justice Barrett, meanwhile, is said to be “purely ceremonial,” according to the Supreme Count, as she was officially sworn in as an associate justice in October 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.