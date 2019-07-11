KFC restaurant explodes in North Carolina

EDEN, N.C. (KXAN) – A Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Eden, NC exploded early Thursday morning, obliterating the building, and shaking nearby homes and businesses.

The explosion occurred around 12:30 a.m. local time and 911 calls quickly started pouring in reporting it.

The Eden Police Department posted a photo of the KFC, showing widespread damage next to the KFC sign and bucket, which appeared to be undamaged.

Police hope given the time of the explosion that no one was inside. As of 3 a.m. EDT, WXII-TV reported that Eden Police could not confirm any reports of injuries.