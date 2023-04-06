(WKBN) – More than a dozen salads and salad kits sold at multiple retailers in six states are being recalled over possible listeria contamination.

Revolution Farms, based in Michigan, initiated the recall after testing of a random sample returned a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products were shipped to retailers and distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Over a dozen of these outlets, including Fresh Market, Meijer and SpartanNash, are listed as recipients in the recall notice.

Each of the products features the Revolution brand name, according to the notice. They were also packaged between March 3 and March 11, and concern the following varieties, product codes and UPC numbers:

ProductPackagingProduct CodeUPC Code
Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008028
Green Sweet Crisp 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008141
Michigan Spring Mix 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008004
Robust Romaine 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008035
Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008196
Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008189
Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008202
Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell By 3/23/23856791008233
Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell By 3/23/23856791008226
Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell By 3/23/23856791008240
Farmer’s Mix 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008134
Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008066
Green Sweet Crisp 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008172
Michigan Spring Mix 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008042
Robust Romaine 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008127

No illnesses have been reported as of yet. Those who think they’ve become ill from any of the recalled products should seek immediate medical attention.

Retailers have been asked to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have bought the recalled products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. 

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA website.

Ingesting food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the organism that causes listeriosis, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The FDA said that Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women as well as more short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.