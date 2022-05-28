NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Memorial Day weekend is upon us and the summer blockbuster season is fast-approaching.

As you’re reading this, you probably just saw “Top Gun: Maverick,” arguably the most anticipated film of 2022, and felt a hefty dose of action and thrill, paired with a healthy serving of nostalgia after seeing Tom Cruise in the cockpit again.

Whether you’re feeling patriotic or looking to spend time with friends and family for the unofficial start of summer, here’s a list of other great films to watch over the holiday weekend.

“Saving Private Ryan” (1998)

Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece from 1998 follows the story of United States Army Rangers Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks) and his soldiers as they search for paratrooper Private first class James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), the last surviving brother of four as the three other brothers have been killed in combat. (IMDb)

Where to stream: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

“Days of Thunder” (1990)

Start your engines! Tony Scott’s romantic sports action drama film from 1990 features NASCAR rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker) becoming close friends after beginning racing season as rivals. (IMDb)

Where to stream: Hulu, HBO Max

“Top Gun” (1986)

To prepare for the release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” it may be a good idea to re-watch the original film as you prepare to re-enter the danger zone and take flight 36 years later. (IMDb)

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix through May 31

“Iron Eagle” (1986)

Sidney J. Furie’s action film tells the story of a young pilot planning a rescue mission after his father, an Air Force Colonel, is shot down over enemy territory. (IMDb)

Where to stream: HBO Max

“Dunkirk” (2017)

Director Christopher Nolan depicts the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II through the perspectives of soldiers on land, water and air. (IMDb)

Where to stream: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

“Smokey and the Bandit” (1977)

Hop in your black Pontiac Trans Am and hit the road with Bo “The Bandit” Darville (Burt Reynolds), Carrie “Frog” (Sally Field), and Cledus “The Snowman” Snow (Jerry Reed), as they try to illegally transport 400 cases of Coors beer from Texarkana to Atlanta while being pursued by Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason). (IMDb)

Where to watch: Peacock

“The Sandlot” (1993)

“You’re killing me, Smalls.” Nothing says summer time like a game of pickup baseball. Just try not to hit the ball over the fence as you never know what could be lurking back there. (IMDb)

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

“Caddyshack” (1980)

As you clean the rust and dirt off your golf clubs and prepare to hit the links, you may want to revisit what ESPN described as “perhaps the funniest sports movie ever made.” Just don’t expect your golf game to improve much and keep a sharp eye out for any gophers on the course. (IMDb)

Where to watch: HBO Max

“National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)

Three years after “Caddyshack,” the team of Chevy Chase and Harold Ramis returned to the big screen with the release of “National Lampoon’s Vacation” where we meet the Griswolds, a Chicago family that embarks on a cross-country road trip to Walley World, billed as “America’s Favorite Family Fun Park”, while encountering many hilarious hi-jinks along the way. Thankfully, smartphones exist in 2022, so you can now check if your destination will be closed before you go. (IMDb)

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video

“American Graffiti” (1973)

George Lucas’ second film in his lengthy filmography was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress in 1995 and was therefore selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. This film is sure to bring back memories of the summer where you graduated high school and waited for your adult life to begin. (IMDb)

Where to watch: Hulu

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (2022)

Get your buns to the movie theater as the Belchers try to save their business ahead of the busy summer months, then afterwards enjoy a burger at your family or neighborhood get-together.

Where to watch: Only in theaters

“Glory” (1989)

This historical war drama film directed by Edward Zwick tells the story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regime, one of the Union Army’s earliest Black regiments in the American Civil War. (IMDb)

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

“Pearl Harbor” (2001)

Michael Bay’s romantic war drama film features a heavily fictionalized version of the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941, and focuses on a love story set amid the lead to the bombing, its aftermath and the Doolittle Raid. (IMDb)

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video