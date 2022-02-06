LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — After seven homicides dotted Little Rock last month, community and civic leaders came together Sunday afternoon to pray for an end to the violence.

The gathering served as an impromptu session for the top two 2022 mayoral candidates to share their ideas.

The event, organized by Rev. Benny Johnson, operator of the group Stop the Violence, started at 3 p.m. at the Greater Trinity Church in Little Rock. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., and challenger Steve Landers both attended and spoke about the violence in the city.

Landers, well-known for his car dealerships in the state, spoke first. He called the violence a “crisis,” adding it’s something he has not experienced while living in Arkansas.

“It’s a crisis,” Landers said. “The drug situation’s a crisis. The gang situation’s a crisis.”

Landers said he does not think young people in the city have enough places to go after school, and he noted the lack of consistent meals for some kids could prompt them to act irrationally. He called for more community centers to be created.

“Give them a place after school where they can get a sandwich,” Landers said. “Some kids don’t have anything to eat when they get out in the afternoons. Maybe a community center or someplace where they can study and work on their lessons.”

Landers also discussed other problems he said the city faces before returning to the topic at hand.

“We have potholes,” Landers said. “We have drainage problems. We have problems with the trash and garbage that’s around the city.”



Scott, who just announced last week he will seek re-election, pointed to systemic issues as a reason for the violence, which he said is not new to Little Rock and is spiking across the country.

“Anytime that we don’t have a positive school nature, that contributes to hopelessness,” Scott said. “Anytime we have an area where there’s not enough jobs, that contributes to hopelessness. Anytime there’s not an ability to have access to capital, that’s a contributor to hopelessness.”



Scott said more money needs to be invested into programs that can curb violent activity, and he hopes last week’s emergency declaration moves the city to do so. He expressed support for a potential revival of the “New Futures for Youth” program which closed in 2016 after 28 years of service.

“We have a generation of hopeless individuals who do not see life past 25,” Scott said. “We all have contributed to that process.”



Because the Little Rock mayor’s race is nonpartisan, there will be no summer primary. Both men will be on the November general election ballot.