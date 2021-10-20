LIVE: Partial human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officials searching for Brian Laundrie found partial human remains in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it had been called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by police Wednesday afternoon. The environmental park connects to the Carlton Reserve.

According to Pete Williams with NBC News, law enforcement officials say “what appears to be partial human remains” were found in an area that was previously underwater. The search for Laundrie has been focused on the environmental park and connected reserve for more than a month now. Search crews had previously cited difficulties maneuvering through the massive area due to some sections being underwater.

8 On Your Side reached out to Steve Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, about the reported remains. He responded, “no comment.”

Earlier Wednesday, Bertolino told 8 On Your Side both of Laundrie’s parents went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to search for Brian. He said The FBI and North Port Police Department met the parents, Chris and Robert Laundrie, at the park Wednesday morning.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” Bertolino said.

The FBI Tampa office tweeted about the “items of interest” shortly after 2 p.m. They said an FBI Evidence Response Team was called out to process the scene.

In addition to the medical examiner’s office, FBI team and North Port Police Department, a mobile command unit from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was also seen pulling up to the search area Wednesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was assisting as well.

“North Port PD has once again requested a human remains detection K9 to assist with the search today,” Public Information Officer Amanda Hunter confirmed. “We sent one HRD K9 team and two spotters to ensure the safety of the team during the search.”

Both entrances to the park, which reopened to the public on Tuesday after being closed for nearly a month, were blocked off by North Port police on Wednesday. They told WFLA’s Allyson Henning the park was closed, but did not share any further details. North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor would only say, “the search continues.”

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, who was found dead last month a week after being reported missing.

The couple had set off on a cross-country trip across the United States in July, and documented their travels online. Police said Laundrie returned home to North Port without Petito on Sept. 1. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19 at a campground in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The 22-year-old had been strangled to death, a coroner said earlier this month.

Laundrie is wanted for unauthorized use of a debit card. A federal grand jury indictment alleges he withdrew or spent $1,000 after Petito went missing, using a debit card that wasn’t his.

Laundrie’s parents say their son went for a hike in the nearly 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve on Sept. 13 and never returned. The reserve connects to the heavily-wooded Myakkahatchee park, a 160-acre area just north of Interstate 75.

Local and federal agencies have spent more than a month combing the vast reserve and the park in hopes of finding Laundrie.

This story is developing and will be updated.