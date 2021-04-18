MANHUNT: Former Travis County detective a suspect in deadly northwest Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are conducting a manhunt in northwest Austin after three people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Arboretum area.

The scene was previously reported as a possible active shooter situation, however, Austin Police Department now says it appears it was an isolated domestic event.

Map of where the shooting incident occurred on April 18, 2021 (KXAN via Bing)

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three adults (two women and one man) were pronounced dead at the scene, which took place at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments, located at 9617 Great Hills Trail. ATCEMS says the incident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Sunday.

Police have tentatively named 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect and they’re considering him armed and dangerous. Broderick, a Black male, is said to be wearing a gray hoodie and a baseball cap.

Broderick is described as 5′ 7″ with an average build.

According to the Texas Rangers and Travis County court records, Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective and was charged with sexual assault of a child in June 2020.

(Courtesy of U.S. Marshals)

Residents should avoid the area. Those in the vicinity are being asked to shelter in place. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the area, according to Austin Police Department.

Austin-Travis County EMS had 18 response assets on-scene. No additional patients have been reported at this time. APD SWAT vehicles were seen entering the area around 1:15 p.m.

(KXAN/Josh Hinkle)

(KXAN/Josh Hinkle)

APD reports nearby Loop 360 will be shut down in both directions from Spicewood Springs to U.S. 183 as the situation continues. APD says there’s currently no threat to the public.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.