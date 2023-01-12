WATCHING WINTER LIVE — While the western weather systems have largely left the eastern half of the U.S. alone, that looks to change with a pattern shift in the long-range outlook.

For anyone wondering where winter is at, the long-range outlooks and trends show above average temperatures continuing for the Chicago area through the rest of January and even into February, at the time of this writing. That said, several bouts of rain and/or wintry mix appear to be on the way in the coming weeks.

This week’s topics include:

The deluge on the West Coast

Brief cooldown coming

MLK weekend weather forecast

Warm trend continues

Midweek wintry system

