Louisiana man riding tricycle arrested on drug charges

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) – A local man police spotted riding a tricycle with no lights has been arrested on a string of drug charges.

Chad Ayzinne, 29, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of crack cocaine less than 28 grams, possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams, and resisting an officer.

It was around midnight on Sept. 30 when patrolling officers with the Thibodaux Police Department encountered Ayzinne. When they tried to talk to him he reportedly became very nervous and began yelling profanities.

The investigation led to officers searching the man and finding a glass smoking pipe containing suspected cocaine residue.

Officers were unable to complete the search, before the man ran from them.

After a brief foot chase, Ayzinne surrendered to police, but not before he tossed several bags of suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

The officers were able to recover the discarded drugs and apprehend Ayzinne without further incident.

He remains behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a $10,850 bond.