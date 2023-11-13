DENVER (KDVR) — HBO is releasing a docuseries on Monday that dives into the world of the Love Has Won cult in Saguache County, Colorado.

“Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God,” will be released on the streaming platform on Nov. 13 at 9 p.m.

According to HBO, the docuseries will chronicle the life and death of Amy Carlson, also known as Mother God. Carlson is described as a self-proclaimed spiritual savior who built a cult through her online manifestos and live-streaming sessions.

The three-part docuseries is told through the eyes of Carlson’s Love Has Won devotees and archival footage.

Love Has Won Colorado connection

Love Has Won has been described as a cult by former members. Crestone in Saguache County would become the headquarters for Carlson’s new group.

According to her estranged son Cole Carlson, she left him when he was 10 years old to become the leader of Love Has Won.

Carlson would produce daily videos talking about her spiritual journey. In turn, she was called God by her followers.

“She was the earth incarnate, she is Mother God of all creation,” former member Andrew Profaci said. “She created the heaven and earth with Father God and she is it, she is G-O-D, that’s what she believed.”

Discovery of Carlson’s body

When Carlson’s health began to decline, her followers believed her death would lead to her evacuation by UFO and salvation for humanity.

In May 2021, seven people were arrested after a mummified body was found in Saguache County.

When officers searched the residence, the mummified remains were found in a back bedroom, lying on a bed wrapped in what appeared to be a sleeping bag. What appears to be glitter-type makeup was found around the eyes of the woman. The body was decorated with Christmas tree lights and appeared to be set up in some type of shrine, the warrant said.

The body was later identified as 45-year-old Carlson. The seven people were all believed to have been members of the Love Has Won cult.