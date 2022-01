LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding information in a deadly hit and run last month.

Daniel Trexler was struck and killed by a vehicle on Dec. 11 while walking along the 9500 block of the westbound side of Interstate 30 Frontage Road.

Trexler was struck at approximately midnight.

Anyone who has information on the fatal collision is asked to contact the LRPD at 501-918-5108.