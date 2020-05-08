Man caught on camera stealing U.S. Marine Corps flag

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was caught on camera on Wednesday morning, stealing a U.S. Marine Corps flag.

The theft happened at around 2:30 a.m. in South Lubbock. The flag’s owner, former U.S. Marine Joe Maldonado, said he saw the footage on his Ring app when he woke up.

“I immediately thought, thank God my wife made me take those alerts off because I was not very happy at the moment,” he said.

Maldonado said the flag has great significance to him and his fellow Marines.

“If you ask any marine what the flag is about they’re going to tell you, it’s just a symbol of how prideful we are to be part of the elite, you know that squad of Marines,” he said.

Patrick Kitten, Maldonado’s neighbor, said he saw the man in the video the day before and morning.

“He had a vehicle there, was in and out of it a few times and I didn’t think anything of it,” he said, “People park along the park street all of the time.

He said when he saw the video of the man stealing the flag, he went to go look for the man but he was gone.

Maldonado said he did file a police report for the incident.

“The flag has sentimental [value] for me but it’s not important,” he said “I can always get another flag and if someone really wanted something like that I wouldn’t have a problem giving it to them but when you come and steal it, you know, it’s just not right.”