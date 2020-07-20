Man charged after allegedly spitting at woman at Texas Walmart

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Preston Park man is charged after police say he spit on a 69-year-old woman in a Texas Township Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Honesdale, Evan V. Spangenberg and another woman were not wearing masks when the woman approached them and asked them to please wear their masks.

Spangenberg’s companion complied, but Spangenberg refused and began arguing with her. The woman then reported the incident to customer service and police. Police say Spangenberg then re-entered the store and spit in her face before leaving again.

He was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

