$15K Marvel-themed prosthetic leg stolen from man hit by car is returned

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A customized prosthetic leg worth $15,000 that was stolen from a man who was hit by a car and critically injured in St. Petersburg, Florida Monday night has been returned to the man’s family, police say.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. Police say 49-year-old Christopher Allen Harris was walking in a crosswalk when he was hit by an Infinity G35 driven by a 21-year-old man.

Picture of Christopher Harris provided by his family.

Harris suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health in critical condition.

Police say the impact of the crash knocked Harris’ prosthetic leg off. The leg then hit another vehicle that was headed east. A spokesperson for the police department says both drivers stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, the prosthetic leg was stolen before officers arrived at the scene. The leg is customized with Marvel artwork and worth $15,000.

Picture of stolen prosthetic.

Police sent out an update around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday saying the leg had been located.

“After the widespread social media/media coverage of the missing prosthetic leg, someone called in and told us where to find it,” Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

(St. Petersburg Police Dept.)

Fernandez says officers found the leg behind a laundromat “hidden among some discarded items.” The leg was returned to Harris’ wife.

Officers did not say whether they know who took the leg.

Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing but detectives do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role.