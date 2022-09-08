WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One man is recovering in the ICU on Wednesday after a video shows an off-duty Adair County Sheriff’s deputy, Travis Adams, shooting him over the weekend.

Justin Hellyer was shot twice in the abdomen on Saturday in rural Washington County. His aunt, Cindy Johnson, said he is supposed to get out of the ICU soon, but still has a long road to recovery.

“They’re talking about taking him out of intensive care. Like I said, to me he didn’t look as good as he did yesterday, so we’ll just have to see,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she wants to see justice for her nephew. Deputy Adams has been placed on administrative leave, according to Adair County Sheriff’s Office. However, no charges have been filed against him. KNWA/FOX 24 reached out to Washington County Sheriff’s Office with questions about why Adams isn’t facing any charges and why he wasn’t booked into jail immediately following the shooting but did not get an answer.

“I do feel, sadly, that he needs to be prosecuted,” Johnson said. “I mean, like I said, he is military. He is a police officer. He should have known better.”

Johnson said she thinks Adams’ position as a law enforcement officer is one of the reasons why he hasn’t been prosecuted yet. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it will turn over the case to the prosecuting attorney. The Washington County prosecuting attorney told KNWA/FOX 24 that the office hasn’t received the investigative file yet.

KNWA/FOX 24 also reached out to Adair County Sheriff’s Office for comment Wednesday but have not heard back.