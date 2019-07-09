Man survives going over Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (WIVB) — A man has survived being swept over Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Parks Police Service says it happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Horseshoe Falls.

Officers responded to a report of a person in crisis at the brink of the Canadian side of the falls.

Once officers got to the scene, the man climbed the retaining wall, jumped into the river and went over.

Authorities searched for him in the lower Niagara River basin and found him sitting on rocks at the water’s edge.

This was below the Journey Behind the Falls observation platform.

Crews rescued the man and took him to a hospital for assessment and treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening.

While infinitesimally rare, people have gone over the falls and survived before; notably, Kirk Jones who became the first person to live after a fall without a protective device in 2003. He died after a plunge over the falls in 2017, in what was believed to be a stunt gone wrong.

In 1960, a seven-year-old boy was swept over the American side of the Falls after a boating accident wearing only a life preserver, but survived. That happened on July 9 – 59 years ago to the day.