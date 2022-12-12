WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mariah Carey is once again #1 on Billboard Magazine’s worldwide charts for her song, which has become, for better or worse depending on your personal tastes, a Christmas classic.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now #1 globally, according to Billboard. Last week the song was in the #5 position.

The song was released on her 1994 album “Merry Christmas.” It peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary and #12 on the Hot 100 Airplay.

It has achieved the status of the best-selling digital single by a woman and overall best-selling holiday digital single. It is also the first Christmas song to receive Diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America, selling over 10 million copies. Love it or hate it, the song has played over 4 billion times on the radio, has been streamed nearly 1 and a half billion times, and has almost 4 million download sales.

Right now, the song is #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, just behind Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.” However, it’s not the only Christmas song in the top 10. Brenda Lee’s classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is #3, Bobby Helm’s “Jingle Bell Rock” is #5, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” is #6, Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is #9, and Wham’s “Last Christmas” comes in at #10.

