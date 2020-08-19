Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A massive fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.
Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.
There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.
LATEST POSTS:
- Newsfeed Now: “Tiger King” zoo shuts down; DNC Day 2 wrap
- Watch Live: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders to present proposed hate crime legislation
- Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad granted parole, could be released within days
- Walmart offers a sneak peek at holiday exclusives
- Michelle Obama’s ‘VOTE’ necklace takes the internet by storm