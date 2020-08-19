Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A massive fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.

Huge fire at #polyamerica in #grandprairie. Power line flashes can be seen, one line was burned through and snapped. pic.twitter.com/CtAXiMKk7K — Timothy Milfeld (@timothy_milfeld) August 19, 2020

There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.

#Breaking Happening Now in Grand Prairie Tx a massive fire at the Poly America Plant. The fire can be seen for miles. pic.twitter.com/t83AlMd7mu — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) August 19, 2020

