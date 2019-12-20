Missing Texas mom found dead, newborn alive, family says

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her child were last seen in Austin on Dec. 12, when she dropped off her 6-year-old son at an elementary school, police have said.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (NBC News) — A body believed to be that of a missing Texas mother was found Thursday night near Houston, while her newborn has been discovered alive, a family member told NBC News.

Tammy Broussard said early Friday that police told her a body found in Jersey Village, Texas, is likely that of her daughter, Heidi Broussard, who has been missing for a week.

She added that police said the medical examiner still needed to officially confirm the identity of the body found in a car trunk. She said her granddaughter, Margot Carey, was found in a home in good condition, according to police.

