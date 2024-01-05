LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) – A man crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop in Alabama, stripped naked and plunged into the giant aquarium inside the store Thursday night, police said.

According to Leeds Police Department Police Chief Paul Irwin, police responded to the Bass Pro Shop, located at 5000 Bass Pro Blvd, just before 9 p.m.

Irwin said the man had “intentionally struck a pole” in the parking lot with his family in the car. He then ran inside, took off his clothes and did a “cannonball” leap into the aquarium and then stood under a waterfall. He left the water to yell at two officers, then dove back into the aquarium, police said.

The man eventually climbed over the side of the aquarium and fell to the concrete floor below. Police then apprehended him, the news site Al.com reported.

“It’s very unfortunate that people like this aren’t receiving the treatment they need,” Irwin said.

The man was taken into custody and is charged with public lewdness, disorderly conduct, assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.

He is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.