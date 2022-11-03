(WJW) — Subway is giving away 10,000 footlong subs Thursday for National Sandwich Day, but to get one, you’ll have to go 35,000 feet in the air.

The sandwich chain’s new sweepstakes is open to air travelers stuck in the middle seat on a Nov. 3 flight.

They will need to upload a photo of themselves flying in the middle seat to SubwaySandwichSeat.com. They will be entered to win a gift card for one Subway Series footlong sandwich. The promotion ends just before midnight Thursday.

“With air travel demand hitting record highs ahead of holiday travel season, Subway is making flying a bit better for those passengers in the dreaded ‘sandwich seat,'” reads a news release on the promotion.

Even if you didn’t fly Thursday, Subway sandwiches are “buy one, get one” right now using promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or on the Subway app.

But Subway isn’t the only one handing out deals on National Sandwich Day. Here is a list of others:

Popeyes

Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches through Nov. 9, which is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Customers can get a free classic or spicy chicken sandwich combo when they buy one at the regular price. Customers must order on the Popeyes app or online to get the deal.

Potbelly

Customers can take advantage of a BOGO deal at Potbelly. When they buy one original-size sandwich online or via the Potbelly app, they can get another one free.

Quiznos

Toasty Points members can use a Q Pass at Quiznos to get $3 off any 12-inch sub through the month of November. The Q Pass costs about $12, depending on your location, and is good for 30 days.

Schlotzsky’s

Rewards members can use the Schlotzsky’s app to get a medium sandwich for $5, with a limit of five discounted sandwiches per purchase. To become a rewards member, download the app and sign up for free to take advantage of the deal, which can be used only once per member.

Capriotti’s

Through Dec. 31, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is offering a classic or American Wagyu Cheese Steak subs made with its Liquid Gold Sauce while supplies last. Customers can also get $2 off their next purchase when they download the app and sign up for the rewards program.

McAlister’s

McAlister’s Deli rewards members can get a free sandwich with the purchase of another. The deal is redeemable through Nov. 17 in-store or through the McAlister’s app with code SANDWICH22. You can also use the QR code under My Rewards and select Redeem in Store.