LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Not yet, but soon, reaching out to the national suicide prevention hotline will be a matter of dialing a three-digit code instead of the current 800 number.

Beginning July 16, dialing 988 will connect a caller to the national suicide prevention hotline, an 800 number. That number, 1-800-273-8255, will remain in place, in fact dialing 988 will connect a caller to that same service.

The Lifeline Chat online access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will remain available.

Veterans dial “1” after dialing 1-800-273-8255 to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line, or online at www.veteranscrisisline.com or text 838255

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-8255

1-800-273-TALK

The 988 dial code, once in effect July 16, will work from anywhere in the United States and the five major U.S. territories: American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.