NEW ORLEANS (WGNO/WVLA/KTLA) — New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham has been released from a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical incident and being arrested.

Graham, in Southern California ahead of the Saints’ preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, was taken into custody Friday night, according to a statement from his team.

The 36-year-old was originally arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance after police received calls of a person acting erratically and wandering in the street, according to a report from TMZ. Video obtained by the outlet appeared to show the tight end fleeing from security before being taken into custody.

In a statement released Saturday, the Saints said Graham “experienced a medical episode” that “resulted in him becoming disoriented.”

After being taken into custody, Graham was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Dr. John Amoss, the Saints’ team doctor, believes Graham experienced a seizure. He remained under medical supervision Friday night and has since been released, according to the team.

Graham rejoined the Saints, who were continuing “preparations for Sunday’s game,” on Saturday. It’s unclear whether he will attend or participate in the game, which may also be in jeopardy as Southern California is expected to be battered by its first tropical storm in over 80 years.

Graham signed a one-year contract with the Saints on July 25, which brought him back to the organization that originally drafted him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He previously played for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears before stepping away from the game last season.