(NEXSTAR/WFRV) — Kohl’s and Sephora have partnered to open 200 “Sephora at Kohl’s” locations in the fall of 2021 and will expand to at least 850 by 2023.

The announcement was made Tuesday, saying the “long-term strategic partnership” will “create a new era of elevated Beauty at Kohl’s.”

The collaboration between Wisconsin-based Kohl’s and Sephora, the world’s largest specialty beauty retailer, will feature a “fully-immersive, premium beauty destination” located in a 2,500-square-foot space at the front of stores, according to the announcement.

When the first 200 locations open next year, Sephora will replace Kohl’s current in-store beauty assortment. The Kohls.com beauty selection will also showcase Sephora products.

“The Kohl’s and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl’s from the top global name in beauty,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said in a release. “It’s an extraordinary time of change, and I am thrilled to partner with Sephora, a brand that shares our values and our passion for innovation and reinvention.”

Kohl’s locations will be selected for Sephora shops based on existing Sephora store proximity, market opportunity and customer insight, according to the announcement.

“This is not a pop-up collaboration, but an investment our brand partners can rely on for the long-term; as a company with a history of sustained decades-long partnerships, Sephora has every confidence in the future of this collaboration and the unique experiences it will bring to consumers across the U.S.,” said Jean-André Rougeot, president and CEO of Sephora Americas.

Earlier this year, Ulta, the nation’s largest beauty chain, announced a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

