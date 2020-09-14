Officer uses paper, pencil to help child with non-verbal autism find family

STOCKTON, Cal. (WFLA) — A police officer in California used a paper and pencil to help a missing child with non-verbal autism find their family.

The Stockton Police Department said a community member notified their police department of a child near the downtown area who appeared “scared and confused.”

Shortly later, a downtown bike officer identified the child through a bus pass and learned the child had non-verbal autism. So to communicate with the child, the officer got down on his knees and handed the child a pencil and paper.

“Though this form of communication, the officer was able to locate a family member and the child was safely reunited with a relative,” the police department said.

