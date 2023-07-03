WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) says a second wild white-tailed deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Oklahoma – this time in Woodward County.

Oklahoma’s first case of a wild deer infected with CWD was confirmed the first week of June in Texas County.

Now, a second deer has been located about 15 miles east of Woodward in Woodward County after a landowner reported the deer behaving abnormally.

“We will be working through our response plan implementing surveillance efforts and steps to monitor and slow the potential spread of this disease. Our ultimate goal is to ensure healthy and well-managed deer with as little impact to either the resource or our constituents as possible,” said Jerry Shaw, Wildlife Programs Supervisor with ODWC.

CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose, and other members of the cervid family, creating holes resembling those in sponges.

CWD transmission from wild animals to people or to livestock has never been documented.

The Wildlife Department says it will continue monitoring for evidence of this disease within Oklahoma’s borders and will release additional information, including ways deer and elk hunters can help with detection and mitigation, as hunting seasons approach.

For more information on the disease, hunting regulations, and proper disposal of infected animals, visit the ODWC website.