MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You would think the sound of bullets would be enough to scare off a deer, but that wasn’t the case for a fawn that found itself right behind the targets being used by the Bartlett Police Department.

The department’s SWAT members were getting in some target practice at the Memphis Sport Shooting Association in Lakeland when the young deer showed up.

Courtesy: Bartlett Police Department

The officers stopped their firing and tried to get the deer to leave.

In the video posted on the Bartlett Police Departments Facebook page, you can hear an officer ask if there is something they can throw at the deer to scare it away, and then someone else yells that the deer is gone.

Bartlett PD also posted some pictures of the wayward deer that made it safely away from the area.