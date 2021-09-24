One dead, two detained after shooting on FedEx parking lot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was killed in a shooting at a FedEx location Thursday night.

The shooting reportedly happened at the FedEx on Democrat Road. Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot.

Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

There is no information on the possible suspect. Memphis Police say officers have two people detained.

Officers have not told us what led to the violence, but several people WREG talked to believe it was a domestic incident.

Employees on the scene also spoke about the mass shooting at the Kroger in Collierville.

” I mean that’s horrible to get shot at a work place,” an employee said. “I mean you ain’t safe nowhere I guess.”

One man, who’s been with the company 33 years, says when he saw the crime scene he immediately thought the worst.

“Lately I’ve been getting picked up and dropped off, that’s the area it happened in and I was hoping it wasn’t my daughter over there when I first head about it,” he said. “I got a little nervous.”

FedEx has released a statement on the shooting:

“We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. We are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities. Please refer any additional questions at this time to local law enforcement.”

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.