Over $300K raised in 2 days for girl critically hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A GoFundMe account for a 5-year-old girl left in critical condition after a Thursday night wreck involving a Kansas City Chiefs coach has far surpassed its original fundraising goal of $45,000.

The account was set up by the family of the girl, who was identified on the GoFundMe page as Ariel. She was with her mother, who was helping a relative who had run out of gas when the crash happened.

The account was created Saturday morning with a goal of $45,000, which was surpassed within hours. The goal has since changed to $100,000, which has also been surpassed. As of Monday morning, over $300,000 had been raised.

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, who is also the son of head coach Andy Reid, was identified as the driver who crashed into the parked car with Ariel inside.

Reid is accused of driving impaired after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night near Arrowhead Stadium, police said. An officer conducted an initial and full sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. Officers requested and received a search warrant to draw Reid’s blood.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.” KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and called family for help, according to a crash report. Family members arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse SUV. The crash report said a driver in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck struck the Impala and then hit the Traverse from behind.

Two kids in the backseat of the Traverse were hospitalized, including a 4-year-old who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and 5-year-old Ariel.

Reid, identified as the driver of the pickup, told the officers on scene that he had two to three drinks and had taken Adderall, for which he had a prescription, according to court documents.

According to the GoFundMe page, Ariel’s mother is a single parent of three and the money raised will go to Ariel’s hospital bills. Ariel remained in critical condition Sunday.