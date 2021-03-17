Parent of LSU assault victim calls for firing of former university president

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU President F. King Alexander is under fire at Oregon State University for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations at LSU.

This after a 148-page report details accounts of several claims of misconduct and dating violence, much of it under Alexander’s leadership.

“F king Alexander needs to be immediately removed as President from Oregon State,” Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and former Oregon state consult for sexual violence, said. “I do not believe he should be president or on campus anywhere.”

At one point, the report reveals a former Athletic Director told Alexander that than football coach Les Miles should be fired for sexually harassing students. But Miles kept his job for an additional three years. Oregon’s board of trustees will meet Wednesday to consider discipline or even termination. Tracy is speaking at the hearing and plans to ask the board to let alexander go.

Alexander apologized, saying in part, he regrets that we did not take stronger action earlier against former coach Miles. But some say that’s not enough. In a statement given to The Oregonian newspaper, the parent of a domestic abuse survivor says Alexander oversaw a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ culture where sexual and violent abuse issues were ignored and or tolerated.

“There are women on campus, in Corvallis, who have to wonder as they go to work, or they go to school each day, or live on campus, or maybe incoming freshman who have to wonder are the same things that happened at LSU under F. King Alexanders watch going to happen at Oregon State,” John Canzano, columnist at the Oregonian said.

He says OSU’s board has a big decision to make, but he thinks that decision is clear.

“There’s no school in the country that would hire F. King Alexander to be their president after this, LSU wouldn’t take them back,” Canzano said.

