Rapper Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 15, 2019.Scott Dudelson / Getty Images file

The Brooklyn-born artist, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was 20.

(NBC News)- Rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California, multiple sources told NBC News.

Jackson released his breakout hit “Welcome to the Party” in April 2019. Nicky Minaj remixed the song, which was originally a part of Jackson’s debut mixtape, “Meet the Woo.”

