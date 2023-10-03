(The Hill) – Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked in Washington, D.C. on Monday night, according to a staffer from his office.

Cuellar was parking his car outside of his apartment in Navy Yard, D.C. when three armed individuals approached the congressman and stole his car, Cuellar’s chief of staff confirmed to The Hill.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (Associated Press/Eric Gay)

Cuellar’s chief of staff said the Texas Democrat was not harmed in the incident and authorities later recovered the car.

When asked about the incident, DC Metro Police did not identify Cuellar as the victim, but said a carjacking occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE.

Cuellar’s chief of staff said the congressman is working with local law enforcement, and thanked DC police and Capitol Police for their “swift action” and recovery of his car.

Cuellar is serving his 10th term in the House and represents Texas’s 28th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Laredo, Rio Grande City, and San Antonio.

It was not immediately clear if any suspects were arrested in connection to the incident.