Riot declared, 1 arrested after fire at police office in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police declared a riot for the second night in a row Tuesday after a crowd of about 100 people set out another “direct action” march from Kenton Park to the Portland Police Association office where fires were quickly ignited.

Portland police said the group walked through Kenton and blocked traffic at North Lombard and Denver, which is where the PPA building is located. NewsNation affiliate KOIN reports that by 10 p.m., someone in the group had lit a fire behind the building, possibly in a garbage can, police said. Others reportedly shot fireworks toward the building. Police said some people appeared to use accelerants on a door to ignite a fire that was growing larger.

Police said they issued multiple announcements to clear the roadway and stay off PPA property. A riot was declared about 10 minutes after the group arrived at the office building and police said they arrested one person. The crowd was told to get out of the streets and to disperse to the north.

Firefighters with Portland Fire & Rescue were quick to respond and extinguish the fire at the building.

About 100 people marched from Kenton Park to the PPA headquarters in Portland, April 13, 2021 (KOIN)

The same organizers who called for the action on Monday tweeted for an event Tuesday night. People were urged to gather at 8 p.m. at Kenton Park and then move an hour later. And once again organizers wanted “no streamers, no megaphones, no peace police.” PPB called Monday’s riot a ‘planned, coordinated attack.’

PPB said these events “historically included wanton destruction of public and private property, violence and the active threat of harm by thrown or propelled objects, fire and impact weapons. Similarly advertised events promoted and then engaged in arson and riots.”

Because of its proximity to the Kenton neighborhood, previous riots — including Monday — targeted the Portland Police Association office, the North Precinct and disrupted major arteries in North Portland.

No one was arrested during Monday’s riot, but authorities said the ongoing investigation may lead to arrests later.

The reason organizers called for the direct action is “Justice for Daunte Wright,” the 20-year-old shot to death in a Minneapolis suburb by a police officer during a traffic stop. Both the police chief and the officer who fired the fatal shot have resigned.

Wright was shot not far from where former officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the death of George Floyd last May.