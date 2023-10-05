SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A memorial service for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is to be held on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, in the city where she served as its first female mayor.

The service is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and several dignitaries and notable guests are slated to give remarks.

Speakers at Sen. Feinstein’s memorial service include Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Eileen Mariano (Sen. Feinstein’s granddaughter) are also scheduled to speak.

A recorded message from President Joe Biden will also be played at Thursday’s memorial.

Members of the public await their turn to pay respects as the casket of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the Rotunda of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Members of the public were invited to pay their respects on Wednesday at San Francisco City Hall, where Sen. Feinstein was lying in state. Thursday’s memorial was originally planned to be open to the public as well, but it has since been limited to invited guests only.

Among those expected to be in attendance are former President Bill Clinton, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former California Gov. Jerry Brown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.