Sixth victim in York County mass shooting, Robert Shook, has died

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46) – Robert Shook, the last remaining survivor in the York County mass shooting of six people on Wednesday, has died due to his injuries, the York County Coroner says.

Shook’s employer, air-conditioning company GSM Services, also reported the news on Facebook.

“We are all heartbroken. Please keep his family in your prayers tonight and in the coming days as we all face this together,” the company wrote.

The family of Shook told Fox 46 on Saturday morning that he was in critical condition but still fighting. They said he was shot at least six times.

Shook, 38, from Cherryville, was one of six people shot by former NFL player Phillip Adams at Marshall Road in York County on Wednesday, while he was working on the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie and Barbara Lesslie.

Shook’s co-worker James Lewis, who working on the home with him was found dead outside the home.

“Both men involved in this incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM,” a company statement said. “These men embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM and are family-focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered.”

Dr. Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara, 69, and the couple’s grandkids, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were all found deceased inside the home. Adams took his own life after the shooting.

GSM set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the families of Lewis & Shook.