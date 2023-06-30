(KTLA) – Welcome to Dogg in tha Box. May Snoop Dogg take your order?

In celebration of their recent partnership, Jack in the Box announced that a Snoop Dogg-inspired pop-up restaurant will be open in Inglewood, California, until July 2.

A look inside the internal seating for Dogg in tha Box. (Jack in the Box)

“Dogg in tha Box is the mash-up fans never knew they needed but will never forget, transporting them to what Jack in the Box would look like in the Snoopiverse,” a news release said.

“Fans of the two California legends can order from a totally Snoopified menu: Snizzacks and Sidez from Curleez to Jalepenizzle Poppers, to Bizurgers like the D-O-Double-Jack and Tasy Mothercluckers (Jack’s famous chicken sandwiches).”

The pop-up experience is located at 1220 Centinela Ave. in Inglewood.

Guests who visit the limited-time pop-up experience can sit and take photos on Snoop Dogg’s throne, see the Snoop Dogg and Jack Box mural, check out themed lowriders, purchase 90s-themed merchandise and more, according to the news release.

Fans can also get a free Snoopadelic Shake by purchasing the new Snoop’s Munchie Meal at the event.

Those who can’t make it to the pop-up shop can still experience the Snoop Dogg and Jack in the Box partnership by purchasing Snoop’s Munchie Meal, which is available at Jack in the Box restaurants nationwide.

The meal, available until Aug. 6 and priced at $14, includes: