South Carolina deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after stopping speeding vehicle

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (Fox News) – A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy is being hailed as a hero after a dramatic video showed how his quick thinking saved the life of a 12-day-old baby girl last month.

Deputy W. Kimbro with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over on June 11 in the Summerville area for speeding. After the car stopped, one of the passengers exited and explained to Kimbro that they were rushing a small infant to hospital after she was found choking and had stopped breathing.

Kimbro immediately jumped into action, “Let me have the baby.”

Video below courtesy Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook.