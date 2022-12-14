(KTLA) – Get ready to enter the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach: Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the opening date for Super Nintendo World.

The highly anticipated addition to the California theme park will open to the public on Feb. 17, 2023, according to a news release. Attractions will include video game-themed shops, a restaurant, immersive areas and a “Mario Kart”-inspired ride.

“Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach,” reads a description of “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” The ride, which incorporates augmented-reality technology, will allow riders to “collect coins and throw shells,” much like the video-game series.

Guests can also experience interactive gameplay throughout Super Nintendo World with their “Power-Up Bands” bracelet. The bands have multiple uses, including the ability to collect and store digital coins and keys, enjoy unique interactions with characters, and more, the release said.

Bands come in six designs and can be purchased at Super Nintendo World retail shops throughout the park and at CityWalk.

Super Nintendo World’s only dining option, at least as it currently stands, is the Toadstool Café, featuring dishes designed by “Chef Toad,” according to the Universal Studios Hollywood site. Menu items will include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, “?” Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcakes, according to the release.

Guests can visit the Universal Studios Hollywood website for more information.

The original Super Nintendo World opened in Feb. 2021 at Universal Studios Japan. Additional versions of Super Nintendo World are also scheduled to open at Universal Studios Singapore and Universal’s Epic Universe (at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida) in 2025.