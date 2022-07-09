NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver crashed into the front of a Nashville doughnut shop early Friday morning — and the store’s surveillance cameras captured the whole thing.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. at East Park Donuts and Coffee in the East Nashville neighborhood of the city.

Footage from the surveillance camera shows the car making a left into the shop’s parking lot before careening through the glass doors and coming to a stop.

No one was injured, including the driver of the sedan, according to owner Ken Woodard.

Woodard also said a pastry chef arriving early Friday morning discovered the damage and informed him of the crash.

“My initial reaction was, after learning no one was hurt, was, ‘Well, we’ve got another mess to clean up.”

Metro police said the driver, 29-year-old Sarah Flowers, was charged with driving under the influence.

Flowers reportedly told responding officers she had several IPA beers prior to the crash. She was given a breathalyzer test, which Metro police said registered at .218 BAC, or more than twice the legal limit.

Crews at the doughnut shop were working hard on Friday to replace the doors ahead of Saturday’s reopening.

As for ways to help, Woodard suggested leaving a generous tip for the staff.

“When you do come in, just tip our people well, as they have missed a day of work.”