Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Carter, a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67.

Representatives of Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account.

“Mike lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer late last night, surrounded by his family,” the Twitter post said. “We’ll miss him very much. We appreciate your prayers during this difficult time.”

Carter, a Republican from Ooltewah in eastern Tennessee, announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and doctors discovered the cancer during a trip to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Carter had served in the Tennessee House since 2013. He also was as a Hamilton County general sessions judge from 1997 to 2005.

Tributes for Carter poured in on social media.

“I will miss Mike Carter who was a leader, friend and brother in Christ,” Gov. Bill Lee said on Twitter.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton called Carter “an effective and dedicated public servant. His love of service to his community and to Tennessee was surpassed only by his love for God.”

Funeral arrangements were incomplete.