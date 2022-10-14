(NEXSTAR) — As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time.

Baby naming database and resource site Nameberry recently released its 2023 Baby Name Trends. The report breaks down trending baby names based on its most-viewed names, in addition to official U.S. naming data, Nameberry told Nexstar.

Below are some of the rising-in-popularity names for 2023.

Category Names (not complete) Maximalist Amadeus, Octavius, Persephone, Venus, Wolfgang, Zephyrine Nostalgic/80s Chrissy, Ferris, Johnny, Sloane, Penny, Perry Golden/bright Apollo, Golden, Halo, Marigold, Sterling, Sunshine Neo-cowboy Boone, Huck, Ridge, Tex, Walker, Waylon, Wilder Cross-cultural Bibi, Kiki, Nori, Rafi, Tavi, Yoli, Zuri ‘X-tra’ names Beaux, Calix, Hendrix, Moxie, Trixie, Xenia, Xiomara Adjectives Divine, Heavenly, Loyal, True, Stellar, Wild ‘Grandpa names for girls’ Andie, Arlo, Georgie, Max, Miller, Ozzie, Teddy Blue-green Azure, Caspian, Ivy, Ocean, Rivers, Storm, Wave Combination names Beauden, Caliana, Emberly, Maebry, Wrenley, Woodson

The Social Security Administration’s popular names database contains names given in the U.S. and District of Columbia starting after 1879. The administration explains there are certain restrictions around its data, including incorrect birth certificate information, various spellings of certain names and potential ties needing to be broken.

Per SSA, 2021’s most popular baby names are Liam, Noah and Oliver (ranked first through third) for males and Olivia, Emma and Charlotte for females. A few names that declined in popularity between 2020 and 2021 include Jaxtyn, Karsyn, Denise and Karen.

Nameberry says that in addition to naming stats and analytics, the site is also paying attention to other factors that can make or break a name’s popularity.

“We [also] follow trends in the culture, such as the pandemic, eco-awareness, increased focus on personal identity, and so on, as well as names and styles likely to catch on thanks to the influence of celebrity and pop culture,” Nameberry editor Emma Waterhouse told Nexstar.

If you’re expecting a new delivery in your family, happy naming! But remember: names aren’t unchangeable but don’t pick something you — or your baby — will regret.