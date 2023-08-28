LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Texas Tamale Co. is recalling a product named “Texas Tamales Black Bean Tamale” due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen.

The recall is for products that are exclusively sold at Trader Joe’s, with a “best before” date of 06/16/2025 printed on the vacuum-sealed packaging.

The company stated that their Hatch Green Chili and Cheese Tamales were mistakenly packaged in Black Bean Tamale bags.

People with an allergy or heightened sensitivity to milk could be at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if consumed.

There have been no injuries reported to date, Texas Tamale Co. said. All potentially affected products have been removed from the shelves.

For more information or assistance, call 1-800-T-TAMALE.