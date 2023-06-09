(The Hill) – A close Donald Trump aide has reportedly been indicted in the Mar-a-Lago probe, leaving the former president lamenting a charge confirmed by multiple media outlets.

An attorney for Walt Nauta declined to comment on the matter.

Nauta, who followed Trump from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, was apparently seen on Mar-a-Lago security camera footage moving boxes in and out of the storage room where authorities would go on to recover dozens of classified records during their August search of Trump’s home.

“I have just learned that the ‘Thugs’ from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide. He has done a fantastic job!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media site.

“They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about “Trump.” He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot. The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!”

Nauta’s indictment comes after a summons for Trump detailed he would be charged on at least seven counts, including under conspiracy charges.

Jim Trusty, who served as Trump’s attorney in the case until late Friday morning, said during a Thursday night appearance that Trump would face charges under a statute for witness tampering which includes a provision barring conspiracy to hinder a criminal investigation.

Conspiracy charges require proving a defendant made plans to carry out unlawful behavior with another individual.