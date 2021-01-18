(AP) – Twitter has temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online.
Greene confirmed the ban in a statement Sunday. She condemned big tech companies for “silencing” conservative views.
Greene has posted incendiary videos and comments and has also embraced QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.
On Sunday, she posted tweets condemning Georgia election officials and expressing support for debunked theories claiming there was widespread fraud during the presidential election.
The action comes as Twitter attempts to rein in harmful activity following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
LATEST POSTS:
- Arkansas in Mix For Four-Star WR Matthew Golden, Impressed With Kenny Guiton
- NFL Conference Championship betting tips: Bet now or bet later?
- Twitter temporarily suspends congresswoman over election fraud claims
- ‘Rooting hard for you’: Will Oval Office departure notes end with Trump?
- Cowboys for Trump leader arrested over US Capitol riot